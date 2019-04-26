No Paid Parking Areas in Sofia During the Holidays
In connection with the Easter holiday weekends, Blue and Green Zoned Pay Parking Areas will not be open from Friday - April 26th to Monday - April 29th (inclusive). This was announced by the Center for Urban Mobility EAD.
