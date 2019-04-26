Border police: Heavy Outbound Traffic on Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Border police: Heavy Outbound Traffic on Bulgarian-Turkish Border

As of 10 am there is heavy traffic, cars and trucks, from Bulgaria on the border with Turkey, Border Police said. On the other borders there is heavy traffic to Serbia and Greece. On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, there is considerable traffic to Bulgaria. Traffic is normal on the border with North Macedonia.

