Good Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism Today in Bulgaria

Today is favourable for hiking in the mountains, the weather is clear and quiet, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) to the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. There is light to moderate wind high in the mountains. At Pamporovo, the lift lines I and II will operate during the holidays. No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.

More information is available on MRS’ website, or on 02/ 9632000 and 088 1470.