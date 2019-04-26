Good Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism Today in Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 26, 2019, Friday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today is favourable for hiking in the mountains, the weather is clear and quiet, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) to the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. There is light to moderate wind high in the mountains. At Pamporovo, the lift lines I and II will operate during the holidays. No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.
Today is favourable for hiking in the mountains, the weather is clear and quiet, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) to the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. There is light to moderate wind high in the mountains. At Pamporovo, the lift lines I and II will operate during the holidays. No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.
More information is available on MRS’ website, or on 02/ 9632000 and 088 1470.
- » Sunny and Warm Today in Bulgaria with Highs Between 23°C and 28°C
- » The Earth Has Lost 12 million Hectares of Tropical Forests in 2018
- » European Project Supports Young People for Innovative Energy Efficiency Changes in the Danube Region
- » Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs of 21-26°C
- » Rain with Sand from Sahara in Smolyan
- » Scientists have Uncovered a Quake on Mars