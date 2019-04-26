6-km Traffic Jam on Hemus Highway before Vitinya Tunnel in Direction of Varna

Bulgaria: 6-km Traffic Jam on Hemus Highway before Vitinya Tunnel in Direction of Varna

A queue of automobiles of about 6 km has formed on the Hemus motorway before the Vitinya tunnel in the direction of Varna, the Ministry of Interior’s Sofia Regional Directorate said. Police teams are on-site to assist and regulate traffic. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes if possible.
Traffic on the other main roads on the territory of the Sofia Regional Directorate is normal.

