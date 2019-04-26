General Transport Strike Blocks Athens on May 1
Society | April 26, 2019, Friday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
A general transport strike blocks Athens on May 1, the Greek media reports.
The strike aims to highlight the need for better working conditions and "decent wages".
For the moment, workers in the city's electric railways (ISAP), city buses and trolleybuses have joined the protest.
Metro and tram workers in Athens have not yet decided whether to join the action.
Access to the city center will be hindered by traditional May rallies.
