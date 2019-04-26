General Transport Strike Blocks Athens on May 1

Society | April 26, 2019, Friday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: General Transport Strike Blocks Athens on May 1

A general transport strike blocks Athens on May 1, the Greek media reports.

The strike aims to highlight the need for better working conditions and "decent wages".

For the moment, workers in the city's electric railways (ISAP), city buses and trolleybuses have joined the protest.

Metro and tram workers in Athens have not yet decided whether to join the action.

Access to the city center will be hindered by traditional May rallies.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria