Second Part of the Big Easter Holiday Trip in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 26, 2019, Friday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Second Part of the Big Easter Holiday Trip in Bulgaria

The second day of the great trip. After yesterday evening, today is again expected increased traffic on the country's roads.

"Yesterday's day was calm, there were no traffic jams, the situation is calm today, last night there are 20 road accidents with 28 injured people, none of them died," said Inspector Petar Nikolov of the National Police, quoted by Nova TV.

National Police teams after 10:00 today will be on the ground and will support the leave of cars from Sofia and the big cities.

Organization of the movement and increased police presence on the highways and the first-class roads will also be on Monday, when it is expected to be a large gathering. On Saturday, the area around the churches will be monitored.

Two lanes for departing large cities are provided in the repair sections of the highways. And on Sunday - the focus will be on the drivers. Police will monitor inappropriate drivers or use of alcohol.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria