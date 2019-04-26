Second Part of the Big Easter Holiday Trip in Bulgaria

The second day of the great trip. After yesterday evening, today is again expected increased traffic on the country's roads.

"Yesterday's day was calm, there were no traffic jams, the situation is calm today, last night there are 20 road accidents with 28 injured people, none of them died," said Inspector Petar Nikolov of the National Police, quoted by Nova TV.

National Police teams after 10:00 today will be on the ground and will support the leave of cars from Sofia and the big cities.

Organization of the movement and increased police presence on the highways and the first-class roads will also be on Monday, when it is expected to be a large gathering. On Saturday, the area around the churches will be monitored.

Two lanes for departing large cities are provided in the repair sections of the highways. And on Sunday - the focus will be on the drivers. Police will monitor inappropriate drivers or use of alcohol.