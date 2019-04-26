This is the most Expensive Car Sold in Bulgaria and it is not Even Brand New

You need Rolls-Royce, but do not want to pay between $ 500,000 and $ 730,000 for a brand new Ghost? There is a solution. The official importer of BMW and MINI in Bulgaria "M-Car Sofia" offers a used one at a much lower price. Since last year, the representative has also served as Rolls-Royce official service in Bulgaria, reports money.bg

The exceptionally luxurious Ghost is at 14,500 km, says Automedia. Its cost is just under € 250,000 excluding VAT. But there is a long list of extras you get for this amount of money - as well as a complete history and warranty for genuine service.

 The extras of the luxury model include a panoramic glass roof, ventilated and heated seats and front and rear, massage function for passengers, RR monogram in all headrests, TV tuner. The rear seats have a "theatrical" configuration instead of the standard "bench" type and can be detached from the driver with a silenced glass wall. The interior is made in arctic white and navy blue.

Powered by a petrol engine V12 with 48 valves, 570 horsepower and 820 new torque maximum. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.9 seconds.

In Bulgaria there is a significant number of Rolls-Royce owners, at least if we believe the data of Traffic Police. The total number of registered cars with this brand is 52, with 17 of them under 5 years of age.

Until now, brand lovers had to travel to Istanbul, Prague or Budapest for service. But, as mentioned, "M-Car Sofia" is licensed for official service for Bulgaria.

