Girl from Varna that Disappeared in Germany was Found

17-year-old Simona from Varna, who disappeared in Germany and was missing for a few days, has been found. She is alive and well, her sister Galinda wrote on Facebook.

Simona Georgieva lives with her family in the Bavarian town of Augsburg. On April 17, around 19.20, the girl left her apartment in the Oberhausen district to buy a doner, and her tracks were lost.

Her phone was switched off and her relatives sought help from the local police.