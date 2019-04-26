Grigor Dimitrov Dropped out from the Tournament in Barcelona

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost 6:2, 4:6, 6:7(2) from Nicolás Jarry (Chile) in the third round of the ATP 500 category in Barcelona.

This was the first match between Dimitrov and Jarry, who was placed under No. 13, and who is currently in 81st place in the world rankings.

In the previous round of the tournament, Jarry overcome Alexander Zverev (Germany),placed under №2 .