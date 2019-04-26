Grigor Dimitrov Dropped out from the Tournament in Barcelona
Sports | April 26, 2019, Friday // 10:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost 6:2, 4:6, 6:7(2) from Nicolás Jarry (Chile) in the third round of the ATP 500 category in Barcelona.
This was the first match between Dimitrov and Jarry, who was placed under No. 13, and who is currently in 81st place in the world rankings.
In the previous round of the tournament, Jarry overcome Alexander Zverev (Germany),placed under №2 .
- » Bulgarian Football Coach Takes over a Chinese Team with a Super-contract
- » Grigor Dimitrov: I Dream of Winning Wimbledon this Year
- » Grigor Dimitrov Dropped out of Top 40 for the First Time in Six Years
- » 15 Year-old Yosif Miladinov Breaks Bulgarian Record with 52.32 Butterfly
- » Grigor Dimitrov Stumbled Again in Nadal
- » Grigor Dimitrov Progressed with One Place in the World Rankings