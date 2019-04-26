The Campaign for the European Election Begins

The election campaign is starting for the European election that will be held on May 26. Today also marks the start of the pre-election radio and TV broadcasts about which the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Council for Electronic Media signed an agreement with rules for transparency and objectivity.

Bulgaria elects 17 MEPs to the 751-seat European Parliament. The CEC let 13 parties, 8 coalitions and 6 initiative committees (independent) into the race. A total of 318 candidates will contest the election to the European Parliament, including one national of the Netherlands and one of Hungary. The barrier is 5.8%. The term for MEPs is 5 years.

For the first time Bulgarians will be given the opportunity to vote with machines in 3,000 polling stations across the country. The list of polling stations with voting machines is on the CEC website.

By April 30, Bulgarians could still ask for the opening of polling stations outside the country. This is done at the diplomatic and consular representations and on the CEC website. Until now, the number of requests is 4,482, including 4,221 through the CEC website.

The elections to the European Parliament will be held between May 23 and 26. All adult EU citizens can vote. The results from all 28 states will be announced on the evening of May 26.