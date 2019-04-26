Sunny and Warm Today in Bulgaria with Highs Between 23°C and 28°C

Today will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon clouds will develop over West and Central Bulgaria. Rain showers with thunder are forecast in places in the mountain regions. There will be light to moderate wind from southeast. Temperatures will further rise, reaching highs between 23°C and 28°C, lower on the Black Sea coast – about 15-17°C. Air pressure will slowly decrease to just below the average for April towards the end of the day. This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for today, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency.