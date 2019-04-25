Тhe Government Decided to Stop Working on the 'National Strategy For the Child'

Bulgaria: Тhe Government Decided to Stop Working on the 'National Strategy For the Child' facebook/boykoborissov

At the request of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the work on the National Children's Strategy project was halted due to negative public reactions, the social ministry said.

However, they emphasize that the purpose of the document was never to take children from their families and to oppose the interests of children and their parents.

However, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy takes into account the reactions of the public and the fears that have arisen as a result of speculative interpretations of the measures set out in the draft strategy.

The state will not decide instead of the parents or seize their rights. Support and care for the child and parents are linked. The best environment for the child is the family.

,,It is important for all of us to have a common understanding of the development of the next generation of Bulgarians'', said Boyko Borissov. 

