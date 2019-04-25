During the 2017/2018 School Year, 16,300 Students Left School

The main results from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) annual comprehensive surveys characterizing the activity of educational institutions are as follows:

• In the 2018/2019 academic year in kindergartens are enrolled 218.8 thousand children or with 1.0% less in comparison with the previous year.

• In 2018, high school graduates from general and vocational schools are respectively 26.5 and 23.0 thousand students.

• Enrolled in the varying degrees of higher education in 2018/2019 academic year are 229.5 thousand persons.

• As of 31.12.2018 for acquiring educational and scientific degree ‘Doctor’ in the country are trained 6 467, of which 504 foreign citizens. Pre-primary education As of 1.12.2018 in the country functioned 1 834 independent kindergartens with director. There were enrolled 218.8 thousand children, of which 113.0 thousand or 51.6% were boys. In comparison with the previous year the number of children decreased by 1.0%. The coverage of children in this educational level estimated by the group net enrolment rate1 for the 2018/2019 school year was 78.4% and compared to the previous school year remains unchanged.

The average number of children in a kindergarten in the country was 119 as in the urban areas was significantly larger (154) than in the rural areas (62). A group was formed by average 24 children, respectively - 25 in urban and 20 in rural areas. The teaching personnel employed in kindergartens were 19.8 thousand and in comparison with the previous school year increased by 182 persons or by 0.9%. Kindergarten teachers were 18.5 thousand, or 93.7% of all personnel in kindergartens. In 2018/2019 school year in the country had functioned 101 licensed private kindergartens or with 3 more than in the previous year. There were enrolled 4 606 children or 2.1% of all children in kindergartens.

As of 1.10.2018 there were classes in 1 955 general education schools .

Out of them 131 were primary schools, 1 173 - basic schools, 68 - combined schools, 115 upper secondary and 468 - secondary schools. In comparison with the previous school year, because of closure or modification, the total number of general education schools decreased by 14. The students were 581.3 thousand, of which 86.1 thousand were enrolled in schools in the rural areas. There were 21 pupils on average for one class in the daily general education schools. During the past 2017/2018 school year for different reasons 16.3 thousand students left the general education schools, of which 13.9 thousand were in basic education. The largest relative share was the share of the students who left because had gone abroad - 7.5 thousand or 46.1% of the total number of leaving students, followed by those who left because of family reasons - 6.5 thousand or 39.6% and those who left because of unwillingness to study - 8.8%. In 2018, 71.8 thousand students graduated from basic education and 26.5 thousand students graduated from secondary education in the general education schools. The relative share of children in general education schools who studied foreign languages in primary grades (I - IV) was 85.2%, as the largest share came from those who studied English - 91.9%.

As of 1.10.2018 there were 78 active private general education schools in the country, out of them 4 primary schools, 31 basic, 18 high schools and 25 secondary schools. There were enrolled totally 10 113 students or 1.7% from the total number of students in general education.