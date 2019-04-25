Bulgarian Beekeepers Threaten to Block Pleven – Sofia Road in Protest

Beekeepers from the villages of Bivolare and Bozhurica (North Bulgaria) have complained that their bees were poisoned and were massively dying. More than 1,000 bee families have suffered, reports BNT.

Beekeepers claim that farmers have used soil treating chemicals that have not been authorized for the European Union, which was proved both by studies made on the bees and plant samples last year.

The prosecutor's office is still working on the case. On 25th of April, beekeepers have filed a signal with the Regional Agriculture Directorate, where they will send an on-site inspection team.

The farmers argued that if the state does not help them and no measures are taken, they would block the traffic on the main road from Pleven to Sofia.