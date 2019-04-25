Girl from Varna Disappeared in Germany

Bulgaria: Girl from Varna Disappeared in Germany

A 17-year-old Bulgarian woman has gone missing in Germany. Relatives called her for help in social networks, reported "24 hours".

Simona Georgieva lives and studies in the Bavarian town of Augsburg. On April 17, at about 19.20, the girl left her dwelling in the Oberhausen district to buy a doner. Since then no one has ever seen her. The family from Varna has filed a signal with the German police and they have begun a search.

"There is no phone connection (her phone is switched off) and no trace of Simona. She has good relationships with our parents and me, and there's no reason to stop contacting us. We definitely worry that something unpleasant happened to her, "her sister wrote on Facebook, calling for help, and if anyone has any information about Simona, to call her relatives on +4917660338968.

