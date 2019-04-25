Bulgarian Doctors will be Trained for Pulmonary Transplantation in Vienna

Home physicians start training in Austria for lung transplantation. The training will take place in May at the Department of Thoracic Surgery at the Medical University in Vienna. It is part of the agreement on the qualification of the staff of the European Transit Organization Eurotransplant.

Two long-term six-month training sessions of two Bulgarian teams have been agreed and the goal is to acquire skills for carrying out pulmonary transplantation activities in Bulgaria.

According to data from the Executive Transplant Agency, 18 people are waiting for a transplant for the lung. The first pulmonary transplantation in Bulgaria is expected to be carried out in 2021.