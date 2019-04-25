Bulgarian Doctors will be Trained for Pulmonary Transplantation in Vienna

Society » HEALTH | April 25, 2019, Thursday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Doctors will be Trained for Pulmonary Transplantation in Vienna

Home physicians start training in Austria for lung transplantation. The training will take place in May at the Department of Thoracic Surgery at the Medical University in Vienna. It is part of the agreement on the qualification of the staff of the European Transit Organization Eurotransplant.

Two long-term six-month training sessions of two Bulgarian teams have been agreed and the goal is to acquire skills for carrying out pulmonary transplantation activities in Bulgaria.

According to data from the Executive Transplant Agency, 18 people are waiting for a transplant for the lung. The first pulmonary transplantation in Bulgaria is expected to be carried out in 2021.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria