Parliament Adopted a Bill for the Bulgarian Oilseed Rose

Parliament adopted at first reading a Draft Law on the Oilseed Rose by 88 votes to 8, with 2 abstentions. The aim is to create a uniform national regulation for the production and processing of oil rose to guarantee the quality of Bulgarian rose oil.



Adoption of the law is due to the recent processes of massive planting of oil-bearing roses with vague and varied variety composition, different economic qualities and overproduction of pink color.

The bill stipulates that farmers will grow only certified grapevine crops. The relationship between producers and processors will be regulated through the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of oil rose oil.



It is planned to create a public electronic register of rose producers, rose processors and plants for the production of oil-bearing rose products at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. Initial registration will require an on-site inspection of the requested areas and sites.

The requirements for the production and labeling of rose-oil products and the production of a product with a protected geographical indication "Bulgarian Rose Oil" are set out. An Advisory Council on Oilseed Rose is also foreseen by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.