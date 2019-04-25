Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested for Making a Fake Bomb Threat in Madrid

The detained for the fake bomb threat against the Torre Espasio skyscraper in Madrid was released on bail after he was charged with a breach of public order, Europe Press reported.

The Spanish agency specified that the detainee was a Bulgarian without giving details of his age or identity.

The bomb threat was made on April 16 and forced the evacuation of the skyscraper, housing the embassies of several countries.

The France press has reported that the man is also responsible for another fake threat on April 11 - a bomb at the Ecuador embassy in the Spanish capital.

The detainee is also known to law enforcement officials in connection with a "false threat to a German foundation located in Madrid," the agency said without specifying his nationality.