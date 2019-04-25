The Second Largest Pizza Chain in the World with Business in Bulgaria Opens Another 10 000 Sites

The Domino`s pizza chain, which has a franchise in Bulgaria, aims to expand its business to 25,000 sites and to increase its market share.

This means that the food company needs to find another 10,000 sites for more than 85 markets today to reach the planned number of establishments, CNBC said.

In Bulgaria the chain has 26 sites in Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna. In 2018, the Bulgarian team, which holds the franchise rights, stepped into Serbia with two pizza places in Belgrade.

"Everything is part of our strategy to strengthen the markets we are working on, our objects are closer to our customers, and so the cost of delivery is reduced as we travel on short routes and drivers pay increases because they can reach more addresses when they are not at long distances from one another, "said Chief Executive Rich Alison.

Domino`s does not use Uber Eats and DoorDash delivery services. The company invests in digital services and does not want to provide the data collected of more than 20 million people to third-party users. The Pizza Chain has developed a loyalty program, an application that helps Domino`s to boost sales and win new customers. It also shows the company where the customers of the chain buy pizza.

Domino`s shares rose as earnings from the first quarter exceeded forecasts. Although in many physical locations sales did not reach the expected figure, the 3.9 percent growth the company has announced is not a poor achievement.

According to Alison, in order to become an empire, Domino`s must offer consistent services to its customers and the cheapest delivery. The goal is to shorten the time from 9 minutes for delivery to address to 5-6 minutes. According to him, a pizza must be delivered within 25 minutes of ordering it.

"The more addresses we serve per hour, the better it is for us, it's very difficult to deliver $ 20 worth of food in 9 minutes, we need to refine our services to protect ourselves from emerging competitors, Alison says.