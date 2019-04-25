Bulgarian Road Agency: Trucks over 12 Tonnes will be Banned from Motorways in Peak Hours

On the last working day before the Easter holidays, trucks of over 12 tonnes will banned from the motorways and busiest roads from 4 pm to 8 pm. The measure aims to increase safety and ease car traffic, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The heaviest car traffic is expected at about 2 pm, and traffic tomorrow will likely be heavy, too, Maria Boteva from Traffic Police told a briefing, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The ban on truck traffic will apply to the following road sections:

- the motorways;

- road I-1 Rebarkovo-Botevgrad, with traffic redirected on II-16 Rebarkovo-Svoge-Sofia ring road in the direction of Sofia;

- I-1 from Blagoevgrad to Kulata border checkpoint;

- I-4 Koritna-Veliko Tarnovo-Shumen;

- I-5 Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo;

- I-8 Kalotina checkpoint-Sofia;

- I-9 Varna-Burgas;

- II-18 Sofia ring road;

- II-99 Burgas-Tsarevo.

Heavy trucks will also be banned on the last holiday, April 29, from 2 pm to 8 pm.