Bulgarian MPs Adopt Amendments to Measures Against Money Laundering Act at First Reading

The Bulgarian MPs have unanimously adopted amendments to the Measures Against Money Laundering Act at First Reading, Focus News Agency reports. The bill was supported by 88 MPs with no votes against and abstentions. The bill was tabled by the Chair of the Internal Committee and GERB MP Plamen Nunev and a group of MPs. One of the main goals of the bill is to reduce the administrative burden. With the changes, the internal rules and regulations will not be validated by the Financial Intelligence Directorate of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Instead individual SANS’ bodies will be able to carry out documentary checks. Another main objective is to take effective transposing measures in respect of lawyers which take into account the specificities of the national legal system.