The Bulgarian State will Give BGN 7.5 Million to UNWE

Despite the disturbing circumstances of the construction of the new corps of the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) with European funds, on Tuesday the government will allocate the necessary BGN 7.5 million, which the state has committed as co-financing of the project.

This became clear after the intervention of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who personally visited the construction site of the building, and promised the funds, amid the concerns of the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

Minister Goranov explained that the project is subject to financial sanctions on the part of the managing body, and it makes sense to ask who they will be.

The prime minister once again pointed out that without his intervention the problem could not be solved, and this building would have remained a cultural monument.

He denied the allegation that the state institutions did not work when it came to his intervention and pointed out the local ministers of regional development Petya Avramova and the education Krasimir Valchev, as well as the finances Vladislav Goranov.