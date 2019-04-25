Bulgarian Football Coach Takes over a Chinese Team with a Super-contract

Stanimir Stoilov will take over a team from the Chinese Super League "Guangzhou R & F", BTA reports. The Bulgarian specialist leads a final negotiation with the club and is currently in Hong Kong. Currently, Guangzhou R & F is ranked 11th in the ranking.

After six rounds of the season, the team has one win, two draws and three losses.

Last season the team finished 10th. Stoilov will replace Serbian legend Dragan Stojkovic.