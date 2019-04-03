European Project Supports Young People for Innovative Energy Efficiency Changes in the Danube Region

On 03.04.2019, in the office of Cleantech Bulgaria, a meeting was held to promote the Danube Energy + project among young entrepreneurs and participants in the regional innovation ecosystem.

The event presented the opportunities offered by the project as well as the expected results.

It is planned to develop and test a training program to support the development of young entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas for energy efficiency in successful business models. There is also a training program on ecosystem innovation targeted at public administration, universities, businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Ten young innovators will receive a four-week training on the training program to develop their business ideas in the field of energy efficiency.

A Danube Energy + regional hub will also be set up to help young innovators realize their ideas after the end of the project.

Cleantech Bulgaria is a communication manager of the project, whose value is EUR 1,864,354 and has a 36-month implementation period. It started on 01.08.2018 with leading partner InoEnergy, Germany, together with 9 organizations from 9 countries in the Danube region and 7 associate partners.

