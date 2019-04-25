Man Died in front of a Hospital after Being Released

An elderly man passed away in front of a hospital shortly after he had been released. Relatives have sought help but no one has responded.

"The man was walking by his nephew, but he collapsed and could not get up," says Plamen Stoykov. He went there to help with the handling of the release of his friend's uncle. Although they are in front of a hospital, nobody comes to help.

"I went to the registry to find help, they started to ask me what department was he in and what was his name. I told them that it does not matter and they should immediately get someone because the man was lying on the floor in front of the hospital, we waited, we waited for a lady to come and ask him about his social status and whether he was married or insured, "Stoykov told NOVA.

The relatives call emergency number 112 and the ambulance comes in half an hour, but it was too late. The hospital also has an emergency room, but according to the director, no doctor or medical doctor knew that there was a helpless person in front of the hospital.

"There is currently a check-up between colleagues, whether they have been informed and if so, why they have not reacted. I will rely on all their opinions - both of the registry and of the staff, "said Boril Petrov, director of the Fifth Hospital in Sofia.



The man who died was 71 years old with many diseases.

"He has been treated since February in the Fifth City Hospital. He had "sudden death" in front of the hospital, for which the reasons might be other, they are not clear yet, but they can be many, "added Petrov.

"Something is seriously damaged in this system. In order for a person in a hospital, a civilized state in the EU, to die in the street - also just released by the hospital, there is something very bad, "said the incident witness Plamen Stoykov.

The Executive Director of Medical Surveillance has ordered an emergency check on the case and the results will be reported to the Minister of Health.