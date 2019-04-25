110,000 Cases of Measles Worldwide Over the First Three Months of the Year

169 million children worldwide have missed the first measles vaccine between 2010 and 2017. This was reported by UN Children's Fund Unicef. According to the World Health Organization, the epidemic is growing in Europe and the United States.

110,000 cases of measles worldwide were recorded in the first three months of 2019. This is a 300% increase over the same period last year. Most of the infected are children, UNICEF ​​warns.

Nearly 80,000 people have had measles in Europe in 2018, and over 70 of them have died, the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported.

According to data from the two organizations, the number of infected people continued to grow at the beginning of this year, especially in Bulgaria, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Ireland.

In the United States, confirmed cases from the beginning of the year are 695, the highest level ever since the country announced its elimination of the virus in 2000.

As a reason for the spread of measles, the decrease in the number of vaccinations is indicated.