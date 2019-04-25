New Explosion in Sri Lanka

A new explosion has been heard in Sri Lanka this morning. There are no reports of victims and victims yet. Police officers are checking the case.

Novinite.com recalls that in a series of terrorist attacks on Sunday, 359 people were killed there, and nearly 500 were injured.

The explosion occurred Thursday morning in Pogoda, about 40 kilometers east of Colombo.

Police sources have reported that Muslim brothers have committed two of Sri Lankan's suicide bombings on Easter, part of a wave of bombings that killed more than 320 people, writes NOVA TV.