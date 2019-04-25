Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Outbound Traffic at Lesovo and Ruse

Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Outbound Traffic at Lesovo and Ruse

According to data as of 6 am, there is heavy traffic from Bulgaria on the checkpoints of Lesovo and Danube Bridge Ruse, Border Police said. Traffic flow through all other border checkpoints in the country is normal. Border Police are informing drivers that road repairs in the Bulgarian section of Danube Bridge at Ruse will continue through today.

