Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs of 21-26°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 25, 2019, Thursday // 09:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today will be sunny for the most part. In the afternoon, clouds will develop over the mountain regions, but it will rain only in some places. Light wind, mostly from southeast. Day temperatures will reach highs of between 21°C and 26°C, lower on the Black Sea coast – about 14-17°C; in Sofia – nearly 23°C. Air pressure will slightly decrease through the day but will still remain above the average for April, meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » European Project Supports Young People for Innovative Energy Efficiency Changes in the Danube Region
- » Rain with Sand from Sahara in Smolyan
- » Scientists have Uncovered a Quake on Mars
- » Spells of Light Rain in Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 18°C and 23°C
- » UN: By 2050, There Will be More Plastic in the Seas Than Fish
- » Considerable Clouds Today in Bulgaria, Rain in Some Places