Bulgaria: Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs of 21-26°C

Today will be sunny for the most part. In the afternoon, clouds will develop over the mountain regions, but it will rain only in some places. Light wind, mostly from southeast. Day temperatures will reach highs of between 21°C and 26°C, lower on the Black Sea coast – about 14-17°C; in Sofia – nearly 23°C. Air pressure will slightly decrease through the day but will still remain above the average for April, meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

