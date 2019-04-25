Ministry of Interior and Road Infrastructure Agency with Special Security Measures For the Holidays

The Ministry of the Interior and the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) with special security measures for the holidays.

Enhanced police presence will be on the main roads in the country. Traffic Police will check drivers for alcohol, drugs and with what speed they are driving. All mobile cameras will be installed.

From 16.00 to 20.00, the traffic on the motorways and main roads of trucks above 12 tonnes will be limited. Alternative routes are provided for long-term repairs.

BDZ promises 19,000 additional seats. Police across the country will be checking also all the bus and train stations, and airports.