Is Bulgaria Ready For the Challenges of the Present and the Future?

We are waiting for a few trends, major evolutionary steps that will change the concept of reality as we know it. Every radical change in human society in the past has been triggered by some of the key enabling this factors such as wood, stone, bronze, iron, steam, electricity, automation, to our times, with the introduction of the Internet and technology. Soon they will predict and change not only politics, economics, trade, culture and societies, but also our biology and ethics, Dr Mariana Todorova, BAS, wrote in her analysis.

Which are these trends?

Robotic, Automation and Artificial Intelligence. Future of Professions

According to McKinsey & Company's projections in 2022, about 47% of professions will switch to partial or complete automation or robotization. For 2025, the percentage rises to 52% to reach the expected level of 70% in 2035. There are opposite forecasts. On the one hand, technological optimists say that many jobs and professions will disappear, but it will give a chance to new ones that are more creative and more innovative, capable of showing new, unrecognized human potential.

In this respect, however, it is missed that machine training (one of the approaches to creating artificial intelligence) is advancing quite rapidly and will be improved to carry out increasingly sophisticated activities. Data indicate that not only professions with monotonous and repetitive functions but also those who process data such as accountants, journalists, TV speakers, legal counselors, doctors to diagnose elementary illnesses will gradually be displaced by machines. In these areas, professionals will remain in situations where complex problem solving is needed, eg. writing or processing more diverse information, making a more complex legal analysis, or diagnosing a complicated condition from several diseases that interfere with each other.

In the book "Hommo Deus," Israeli researcher Yuval Harari talks that humanity is moving into a "dehumanization economy.

Each country must immediately reform its education systems beyond narrow specialization and profiling to create attitudes for interdisciplinary cooperation and regular retraining.



The model of social and health systems will also have to be reconsidered.



Contemporary nation states operate around two principles - a monopoly of violence (waging war and public order) and a monopoly on tax collection. The resistance to the cryptocurrencies so far guarantees the second, but Facebook's decision to create and use its own cryptocurrency will also lead to big twists.

Bulgaria will also need to be ready with its own action plan for the global trend towards robotics, automation and the artificial intelligence. In this case, the cheaper labor and low taxes, as competitive advantages, will automatically disappear. Thousands of people will have to adapt and retrain.