Over 2 million Sales of Electronic Vignettes in Bulgaria Have Been Realized



,,Over 2 million sales of electronic vignettes have been realized.''

This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development Petya Avramova during her hearing at the Regional Commission for Progress on the Implementation of the Electronic Billing System, reported NOVA TV.

"As of 20 April, through the electronic system for time-based road tolling, 2 755 821 sales were made at a total value of BGN 182 997 922. 82% of the revenues are from the charging of road vehicles to 3, 5 tons, light and light commercial vehicles. 3% are from cars weighing between 3, 5 and 12 tons. 15% are the result of purchased electronic vignettes for cars over 12 tonnes, "the regional minister said.

She stressed that an important element of the customer service process is to ensure that the road user can transfer his electronic toll when changing the registration number of the vehicle.

"Since the beginning of March this service has been maintained with the possibility of submitting documents entirely electronically.



Within one working week, an average of 910 re-registration requests have been received. Avramova explained and added that 199,896 vignettes of socially disadvantaged people were provided.

"We are making efforts to meet the deadline for the TOLL system to be implemented on August 16," Avramova added.





