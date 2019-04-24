The Cabinet Approves BGN 20.7 million Subsidy For Religions for 2019

Of this amount, BGN 15,000,000 is for the Orthodox Christian Church, reported NOVA TV.

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional BGN 20,770,000 in state subsidies for 2019 under the Religious Denominations Act, said the government press office.

BGN 5 770 000 will be spend for the Muslim minority. The budget resources of the Council of Ministers will be secured at the expense of the projected expenditures on the central budget and through the restructuring of expenditures and / or transfers to the central budget for 2019.

As the State Budget Act for 2019 was adopted prior to the amendments to the Religious Denominations Act, the latter stipulates that the subsidies should be approved during this year.