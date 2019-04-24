The Cabinet Approves BGN 20.7 million Subsidy For Religions for 2019
Of this amount, BGN 15,000,000 is for the Orthodox Christian Church, reported NOVA TV.
The Bulgarian government has approved an additional BGN 20,770,000 in state subsidies for 2019 under the Religious Denominations Act, said the government press office.
BGN 5 770 000 will be spend for the Muslim minority. The budget resources of the Council of Ministers will be secured at the expense of the projected expenditures on the central budget and through the restructuring of expenditures and / or transfers to the central budget for 2019.
As the State Budget Act for 2019 was adopted prior to the amendments to the Religious Denominations Act, the latter stipulates that the subsidies should be approved during this year.
- » Over 2 million Sales of Electronic Vignettes in Bulgaria Have Been Realized
- » Bulgaria's Financial Regulator to Check Eurohold Over CEZ Deal
- » More than 280,000 Bulgarians Will Travel During the Easter Holiday
- » Up to 10 Years There Will Be a New Terminal and a Runway at Sofia Airport
- » Tow Trucks in Sofia Tighten Control Against Improperly Parked Vehicles
- » The Police Begins Checking all Guest Houses in Bulgaria Built with EU Funds