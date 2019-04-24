Nearly 500 Measles Cases in Bulgaria

There have been 497 cases of measles on the territory of Bulgaria as of April 24. The outbreak in Blagoevgrad Province is fading, but it is growing in Sofia-city and Sofia Province, writes NOVA TV.

Each year the state allocates BGN 40 million to implement the immunization calendar, which is identical to those of other European countries.

For 2018, 7 percent of children did not receive the first measles vaccination at 13 months of age and 13 percent did not appear for the second.

The largest number of unvaccinated children is in the Roma community and among children of parents with anti-vaccination attitudes.

Deputy Minister of Health Svetlana Yordanova said Bulgaria is one of the 53 countries in the WHO European Region which is celebrating the European Immunisation Week 2019.

This year it will take place from April 24 to 30 to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, especially in children.

The European Immunization Week this year is between 24-30 April, its main goal being to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, especially among children.