Exports From the Agriculture and Food Sectors in Bulgaria Reached EUR 4.5-5 billion

Exports from the agriculture and food sectors reached 4.5-5 billion euros. The positive balance or excess of imports is close to EUR 1 billion. This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov at the traditional Easter Forum "Yes! Bulgarian Food ", organized by Standard newspaper, Econ.bg wrtes.

"Export is very important. Our main focus is the European market, but our niches are in the East, "the minister said.

He said after the meeting with his Chinese counterpart he was assured that after three years of efforts, there will be a solution for the export of Bulgarian dairy products to China. There is also a great interest in Bulgarian sunflower seeds. At present, 3 of our companies are exporting for $ 10 million, and another 10 companies are expected to be approved. There is also an attempt to increase the export of Bulgarian wine to China.

Minister Porozhanov paid special attention to the Arab markets and Lebanon as a point of distribution for food. There is one of the most successful global food exhibitions.

The EU agreement with Japan allows us to enter a zero duty on imports of Bulgarian products.

Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Vine and Wine Eng. Krassimir Koev announced that in 2018 Tokyo exported 1,3 million liters of bulk Bulgarian wine. It was bottled by a local company that offered it on the Japanese market with the brand "Neshka", in the name of the particularly popular Bulgarian coach in rhythmic gymnastics.

"More importantly, the prices on which Bulgarian wine is exported doubled in recent years. This means that it is appreciated and its added value is significantly increased, "Krassimir Koev said.

He recalled that the funds for the national wine-growing program remained at EUR 134 million by 2023. The subsidy rates of 75%, which is the highest share in the EU and only 2 other Member States, have also been retained.

The chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Land Owners Staiko Staykov proposed the establishment of a united agricultural chamber on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Porozhanov commented that this would greatly facilitate the work and the dialogue. At the end of the discussion he congratulated all Bulgarian producers and wished them health and good Easter holidays.