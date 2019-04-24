BDZ Provides Over 19 000 Additional Seats in the Trains For the Holidays

Business » TOURISM | April 24, 2019, Wednesday // 20:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BDZ Provides Over 19 000 Additional Seats in the Trains For the Holidays pixabay.com

BDZ-Passenger Transport EOOD will provide over 19 000 additional seats of some trains that travel along the main directions in the country.

Increased seating capacity on trains is made in order to ensure comfortable mobility of customers during weekends on Easter Day, Labor Day (May 1st) and Courage Day (St.George) due to the increased interest in traveling through this period.


From April 25 to May 6 inclusive, some trains will travel along the following routes:

Sofia-Varna-Sofia;
Sofia-Bourgas-Sofia;
Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;
Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;
Sofia-Stara Zagora-Sofia;
Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;
Sofia-Lom-Sofia;
Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;
Sofia-Blagoevgrad-Sofia;
Sofia-Kyustendil-Sofia;
Sofia-Petrich-Sofia;
Varna-Plovdiv-Varna;
September-Dobrinishte-September

"BDZ - Passenger Transport" Ltd reminds its customers that when purchasing return tickets they can enjoy a 10% to 30% discount on the regular ticket price depending on the different offers of the company.

Customers of the national railway operator can obtain detailed information at Information Boards and ticket offices in the railway stations and offices in the country or on the national telephone number 0700 10 200.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, BDZ, additional, seats, Bulgaria, Easter, holidays
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria