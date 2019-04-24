More than 280,000 Bulgarians Will Travel During the Easter Holiday

Additional traffic police patrols on the highways will monitor the traffic, reported NOVA TV.



More than 280,000 Bulgarians will travel during the Easter holidays. Additional traffic police patrols on the highways will monitor the traffic.

Traditionally, the roads to Serbia and Greece, as well as the Trakia and Hemus highways will be the most busy.Alternative routes are planned through the Sub-Balkan Road and the Iskar Gorge, due to repairs.

In order to avoid serious traffic, the regional ministry introduced a heavy goods truck ban on the most busy days from 16.00pm to 20.00pm..

There is also increased police presence around rail stations, airports and ports.