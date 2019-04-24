More than 280,000 Bulgarians Will Travel During the Easter Holiday

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2019, Wednesday // 20:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 280,000 Bulgarians Will Travel During the Easter Holiday archive

Additional traffic police patrols on the highways will monitor the traffic, reported NOVA TV. 


More than 280,000 Bulgarians will travel during the Easter holidays. Additional traffic police patrols on the highways will monitor the traffic.

Traditionally, the roads to Serbia and Greece, as well as the Trakia and Hemus highways will be the most busy.Alternative routes are planned through the Sub-Balkan Road and the Iskar Gorge, due to repairs.

In order to avoid serious traffic, the regional ministry introduced a heavy goods truck ban on the most busy days from 16.00pm to 20.00pm..

There is also increased police presence around rail stations, airports and ports. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Trakia, Hemus, repairs, traffic, traffic police, Easter holiday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria