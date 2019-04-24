Up to 10 Years There Will Be a New Terminal and a Runway at Sofia Airport

The airport has reached its design capacity, writes NOVA TV.



"Up to 10 years at Sofia Airport there will be a new terminal and runway". This was said at a hearing in the parliamentary committee on transport, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rosen Zhelyazkov, quoted by BGNES.

"The chosen concessionaire will have to pay the state 550 million euros without VAT for his contract to come into force," the minister said.

"The subject of evaluation, which is the main element in the ranking, will be annual concession fees, not less than 15 million excluding VAT per year or 10% of all airport revenue. Another important factor is the investment. They can not be less than 600 million, as by the 10th year there must be a new terminal and a new runway. This is a mandatory requirement, "he said, and added that the offers of the five candidates would be open on May 9th.

About a month later, it will be clear who will take over the airport for the next 35 years.

Zhelyazkov stressed that Sofia Airport had reached its design capacity and in order to accommodate more airplanes and passengers, there should be more air halls and parking spaces.