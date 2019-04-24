Up to 10 Years There Will Be a New Terminal and a Runway at Sofia Airport

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2019, Wednesday // 20:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Up to 10 Years There Will Be a New Terminal and a Runway at Sofia Airport pixabay.com

The airport has reached its design capacity, writes NOVA TV. 


"Up to 10 years at Sofia Airport there will be a new terminal and runway". This was said at a hearing in the parliamentary committee on transport, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rosen Zhelyazkov, quoted by BGNES.

"The chosen concessionaire will have to pay the state 550 million euros without VAT for his contract to come into force," the minister said.

"The subject of evaluation, which is the main element in the ranking, will be annual concession fees, not less than 15 million excluding VAT per year or 10% of all airport revenue. Another important factor is the investment. They can not be less than 600 million, as by the 10th year there must be a new terminal and a new runway. This is a mandatory requirement, "he said, and added that the offers of the five candidates would be open on May 9th.

About a month later, it will be clear who will take over the airport for the next 35 years.

Zhelyazkov stressed that Sofia Airport had reached its design capacity and in order to accommodate more airplanes and passengers, there should be more air halls and parking spaces.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Airport, terminal, runaway, Bulgaria, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria