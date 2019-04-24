Bulgarian Family Got the Business Prize of Queen Elizabeth II: The Home for us is Bulgaria

Angel, Iveta, Hristo and Mario Totochevi left for Britain just over 7 years ago. They created EasySkinz in 2014, and in just a few years managed to turn it into a super successful company. This is the way to one the most prestigious awards for business in the UK - The Queen's Award for Enterprise 2019 in the International Trade category. The company is engaged in the design, development and production of skins (a special self-adhesive material that the device is wearing).

The distinction won is a royal seal, a symbol of approval for the most remarkable companies in the United Kingdom. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II approves the winners personally, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Angel and Iveta Totochevi moved to the UK in 2011 after 25 years of experience in the advertising business in Bulgaria. Their older son Hristo joined them after graduating from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "with a degree in" Public Relations ". Their younger son, Mario, is also trained at the CEMAST Campus (Center for Advanced Engineering, Production and Advanced Learning) at Fareham College, Motorsport.

In a special interview for DarikNews.bg, Hristo Totochev - the 28-year-old son and marketing director of the company



Congratulations on the award! But let's start from your path and how you reach it - for how long have you been in the UK and when did you set up your company?

We arrived in the UK a little over 7 years ago. We have had experience in producing outdoor advertising from Bulgaria. We have been in this sector for almost 25 years, and this sphere has been completely familiar to us. Four years ago, we created the company with a lot of enthusiasm and passion. We have distributed the responsibilities in the family, according to who is better in his sphere. With the common goal we had and trusting each other, things were happening faster and easier.



How did you get to the prestigious prize? Where did you find the news about it?

Documents to apply for the prestigious prize were sent out in September 2018. Nearly 6 months, our company was thoroughly studied by all UK institutions to make sure the company is crystal clear and will not stain the name of Her Majesty. We had reason to believe in winning it because we met all of the requirements, but when the congratulatory letter came, it was surely like the thunder of a clear sky. It was a very emotional moment that showed us that the endless sleepless nights were worth it.



When and by whom will you receive the award?

The prize will be awarded by a royal messenger (Lord Lieutenant) representative of the queen for the area in which we are based. It is a crystal bowl and a scroll, signed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The prize is not material and has no monetary value. It is recognition, pride and prestige. Over the next 5 years we will be able to use the emblem of the prestigious awards, unmistakably in all our advertising strategies and materials. We still expect to be told the date for the event, but it will certainly be soon. We will meet at a party in our base and invite friends, colleagues and people related to our business to celebrate together.

You are invited to a royal reception at the Buckingham Palace, home to Prince Charles. Is there any excitement about the upcoming visit there?

On June 11, two representatives of EasySkinz were invited to a royal reception at the Buckingham Palace. Host will be Prince Charles who will personally meet with all the guests. Other members of the royal family, prominent business representatives, ambassadors, and representatives of parliament will be present. Excitement is indescribable, as few have been fortunate enough to experience such an event.

How one succeeds as an immigrant in a foreign country? What are the difficulties you personally went through?

Success, in our view, is not a geographic concept. It can happen anywhere in the world. If you have a good idea, believe in your dreams and work tirelessly, the chance for success to to catch up with you is enormous. We went through difficulties, we had sleepless nights, but in general we have not encountered large barriers and obstacles.



Outside of business - how do you like to spend your family time? Do you have hobbies? What are your other interests?

Beside work, we love traveling. Mario, 18 years old, is interested in sports cars, photography and reading biography books, my mother Iveta is also addicted to reading, and my father Angel draws and constructs robotic machines as a hobby.



Do you like to go to Bulgaria and are you often given the opportunity?

We love to go back to Bulgaria. At first we did it only in the summer, but lately we go back several times a year, even without reason. Whatever the people say, wherever the wind takes us, no matter how successful we are, the home remains one, and it is Bulgaria for us.

This material originally appeared on DarikNews.bg on April 24, 2019.