The Police Begins Checking all Guest Houses in Bulgaria Built with EU Funds

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov instructed the National Police to check all guest houses built with EU funds. An investigation in Blagoevgrad is already in process on the occasion of the property of Alexander Manolev, reminded the prosecutor. The National Police also checks if the family of Elena Yoncheva uses guest houses funded by EU funds for other purposes.

Now the national police check is focused on the documents of all projects under the rural development program 2007-2013.

Policemen will check whether guest houses are used for their intended purpose. For this purpose, certified copies of registers for accommodated tourists for Bulgarian and foreign citizens will be required, documentation for registration and categorization of the site, information on paid tourist taxes for overnight tourists. It will be required from the relevant district police, based on the location of the guest house, information about the registration cards for tourists.

It will check if the guests entered in the registers have actually visited the checked guest house.

The Chief Prosecutor ordered the police to carry out an inspection of all projects that are supported by costs related to the purchase of road transport vehicles for non-agricultural activities directly related to the activity of the beneficiaries. A team of prosecutors will take over the management and support of the inspections that have to be completed within two months.