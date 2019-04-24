Bulgarian Parliament will be Voting on Important Changes

Parliament will vote in first reading today amendments to the Defense and Armed Forces Act of the Republic of Bulgaria. This includes the draft program for MPs for this week.



The National Assembly is expected to vote in second reading amendments to the Law on arms, munitions, explosives and pyrotechnic objects, as well as in the Law on Restoration and Restructuring of Credit Institutions and Investment Intermediaries.



Thursday is the first reading of amendments to the Law on Measures against Money Laundering and the Law on Local Taxes and Fees. Amendments to the Commercial Register Act and to the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities are expected at second reading.



The draft program is still ratification of an agreement between Bulgaria and the World Bank to provide support for a World Bank office in Bulgaria, as well as a first reading of the Oil-Rose Bill.



Parliamentary control this Friday will not be held because it is a day off.