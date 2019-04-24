Six District Centers in Bulgaria Increased their Population Last Year, Rousse Loses most Inhabitants

Six district centers have increased the number of their residents last year. In 2017 Targovishte joined Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Kardzhali, Plovdiv and Sofia of cities that increased their population. This shows a BTA survey of population data by cities and gender as of 31 December 2018 of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



According to the report, out of a total of 257 Bulgarian cities, only 28 have increased their population over the past year. In the remaining 229 cities the population decreases with a different number of people, data show.

Last year the number of Bulgarian cities, whose population is less than 1000 people, remains six. In the group of the smallest towns are Melnik, Brusartsi, Kiten, Klisura, Madjarovo and Pliska. One of these cities, Madjarovo, with a small number, increases its population.



According to data in 2018, the largest increase in population was registered in Sofia. The number of residents in the capital has increased by 3237 compared to the previous year and reached 1 241 675 people. After Sofia, the largest population increase is in Plovdiv - 1680, with the city under the hills now having a population of 346,893. The third largest city in the country - Varna, increased its population by 651 and the total population of the city is 336,505 people.

Veliko Tarnovo for third consecutive year marks growth of its inhabitants. Last year the capital city increased its population by 79 and reached 68,859. Kardzhali in 2018 increases its population by 81 people and has 43,263 inhabitants.

Last year, a minimum increase of the population was registered in Targovishte by the regional centers, with 7 people and the population is 35 453 inhabitants. In the cities that are not regional centers, the biggest increase in the population is in Nessebar, whose residents at the end of last year are 334 more. With more than 100 people last year, the population increased three cities - Kazanlak (by 260), Simeonovgrad (by 193) and Krumovgrad (by 146), according to the data. In 2018, the population increased also in Ardino - with 83 people, Sveti Vlas - with 74 people, Bozhurishte - with 65 people, Momchilgrad - with 61 people, Dulovo - with 56 people, Djebel - with 48 people, Pomorie - 30 Varbitsa - with 23 people, Tvarditsa - with 16 people, Bansko and Madjarovo - with 13 people and Sozopol - with 12 people. With less than 10 inhabitants, Kiten - with 7 people, Kuklen - with 5 people, Sungurlare, Tran and Bolyarovo - with four inhabitants and Kaolinovo with only two people.



Cities reporting an increase in population in 2018 are located in a total of 16 districts. As in 2017, a district with administrative center in Kardzhali, in which five cities are located, is the only one in the country where all cities increase their population. This, apart from the district center, is Ardino, Djebel, Krumovgrad and Momchilgrad.

In the Burgas District, which has 20 cities, 6 of the cities with an increased number of inhabitants are located. These are Kiten, Nessebar, Pomorie, Sveti Vlas, Sozopol and Sungurlare. In three districts there are up to two cities with an increasing number of inhabitants. These are Kuklen and Plovdiv in the Plovdiv region, Madzharovo and Simeonovgrad in Haskovo and Varbitsa and Kaolinovo districts in Shumen district.

The remaining eleven cities with increased number of inhabitants are in Blagoevgrad region - Bansko, Varna district - the district center, Veliko Tarnovo region - again the district center, Pernik region - Trun, Silistra region - Dulovo, Sliven district - Tvarditsa, region Sofia-city - capital , Sofia district - Bozhurishte, Stara Zagora - Kazanlak district, Targovishte district - the district center and Yambol district - Bolyarovo.



The data show that the city that loses most of its population in Bulgaria for 2018 is Rousse - 1223 people. Among other cities with declining population there is not one that has lost more than 1,000 inhabitants.

Among the regional centers after Rousse, the population of Pleven is the most affected by 947 people. With more than 900 people, the population dropped in Dobrich - 918. Gabrovo and Haskovo have decreased by more than 800 inhabitants - 894 and 808 respectively. One district town has decreased by more than 700 inhabitants and this is Yambol - with 772 people. The population of Vidin has decreased by 612 inhabitants. Between 500 and 600 inhabitants lost in Stara Zagora in 2018 - 592 people, Pernik - 527 people and Vratsa - 503 people. The population of Lovech has decreased by 455 inhabitants last year and by Silistra 423. In 2018 Pazardzhik lost 378 inhabitants, Montana - 355 people, Razgrad and Smolyan - 346 inhabitants and Kyustendil and Shumen respectively 345 and 337 inhabitants . In two district towns, the population decreases with less than 300 people. These are Burgas - with 260 inhabitants and Blagoevgrad - with 232 inhabitants.

For the third consecutive year, in the vast cities, the population of Svishtov was reduced by 985 people. With between 400 and 500 people, the residents of Dupnitsa are reduced by 467 people. Three cities lose between 300 and 400 people. These are Lom - 394 people, Asenovgrad - 323 people, and Nova Zagora - 306 people. Eight Bulgarian cities declined in 2018 with between 200 and 300 inhabitants. These are Gorna Oryahovitsa - 296 people, Harmanli - 255 people, Troyan - 253 people, Svilengrad - 240 people, Popovo - 210 people, Karlovo - 209 people, Parvomay - 207 people and Belene - 203 people. Exactly 10 inhabitants in 2018 lost Smyadovo.

With a one-digit population, the population has decreased in eight Bulgarian cities. These are Letnitsa - 9 people, Slivo pole - 8 people, Melnik and Nikolaevo - 6 people, Obzor, Byala (Varna district) and Bankya - 5 inhabitants, and Ihtiman, whose population has decreased by two people.



And in 2018 the smallest regional center in the country is Smolyan with a population of 27,505 people. The top 3 of the district centers with the least population are Razgrad - 30 575 inhabitants and Silistra - 31 468 inhabitants.



The largest non district town is Assenovgrad with a population of 48 719 people, followed by Kazanlak with 45 020 inhabitants and Dimitrovgrad with 33 899 people. Last year Bulgarian cities, whose population is less than 1000 people, remain six. In the group of the smallest Bulgarian town Melnik (183 inhabitants) there are also Madjarovo (597 inhabitants), Pliska (823 inhabitants), Klisura (925 inhabitants), Kiten (932 inhabitants) and Brusartzi with 941 inhabitants.