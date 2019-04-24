After 14 Years the Fountain of Slaveikov Square in Sofia is Working Again (Video)

The Fountain of Slaveikov Square is filled with water and runs tests before it is released again, according to BGNews.



The Municipality of Sofia said they are currently making samples and the fountain will most likely soon be operational. It was completely dismantled from the square and after its repair returned to the area again as part of the reconstruction of Slaveikov Square.

The Fountain will work for the first time in 14 years after a 34-year-old man died in 2005 due to an electric shock. The tragic incident happened when he decided to dip his hands to cool down.



Then the fountain was closed and for many years stood under a dome.



"West Markets", who run the fountain, have already paid more than 100,000 leva to the mother of the deceased, who has always claimed she would not oppose the fountain to work again, provided the electrical system is replaced.