Tomorrow Bulgarian PM Borisov will Meet with the Management of the UNWE

Tomorrow at 11:00 I will have a meeting with the management of the University of National and World Economy, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet meeting. The topic of the discussion will be information disseminated by the management of the school that they were faced with bankruptcy, Focus News Agency reports. "We will meet to look into the problem with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Words, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education," the prime minister said.