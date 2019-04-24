Tomorrow Bulgarian PM Borisov will Meet with the Management of the UNWE

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 24, 2019, Wednesday // 12:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tomorrow Bulgarian PM Borisov will Meet with the Management of the UNWE

Tomorrow at 11:00 I will have a meeting with the management of the University of National and World Economy, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet meeting. The topic of the discussion will be information disseminated by the management of the school that they were faced with bankruptcy, Focus News Agency reports. "We will meet to look into the problem with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Words, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education," the prime minister said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria