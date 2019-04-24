Tomorrow Bulgarian PM Borisov will Meet with the Management of the UNWE
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Tomorrow at 11:00 I will have a meeting with the management of the University of National and World Economy, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet meeting. The topic of the discussion will be information disseminated by the management of the school that they were faced with bankruptcy, Focus News Agency reports. "We will meet to look into the problem with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Words, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education," the prime minister said.
- » Testing Begins for Trains in the Third Line of Sofia Underground
- » 75% of Young People in Europe Can Not Distinguish Fake From Real News
- » Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Met With Medical Specialists
- » 69% of the Gross Premium Income of the Non-Life Insurance in Bulgaria Comes From Motor Insurance
- » Bulgaria's Debt is BGN 24.4 Billion
- » PM Borisov: Bulgarian GDP will Rise by at least 10-20% with the Construction of Hemus Highway