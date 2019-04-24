Suggestions for Sofia to Be Declared the European Capital of Intelligent Tourism

Sofia to be declared the European Capital of Intelligent Tourism in 2020.

The idea is by the National Tourism Board, which yesterday held its 6th annual meeting.



It was on its board that they announced their intention to work for such an application, which was also supported by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova.



"In its history, Sofia ranks equally with the ancient European capitals of Rome and Athens, tourists see this," said the mayor of the city of Sofia.



The efforts of the local administration were also directed at the development of congress and weekend tourism, it became clear from Fandakova's statement at the opening of the meeting. According to the data, Bulgaria is most visited by guests from Germany, Great Britain, Israel and France.