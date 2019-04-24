Rain with Sand from Sahara in Smolyan

Rain with Sand from Sahara in Smolyan

Rain, mixed with sand particle, was witnessed today in Smolyan. Most likely, it is a colorful precipitation of sand from the Sahara, which is usually observed in the spring in the region, explained Rozhen Meteorological Station.

In the region of Rozhen during the day has also fallen light snow.

The weather station will summarize tomorrow whether or not in other settlements in the Smolyan region a colorful rainfall is observed.

