Abandoned 6-month-old baby Found in the Area of the Plovdiv Railway Station

Society » INCIDENTS | April 24, 2019, Wednesday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Abandoned 6-month-old baby Found in the Area of the Plovdiv Railway Station

A boy of obvious age 5-6 months has been abandoned in the area of ​​Central Railway Station in Plovdiv.
The signal was received on 112 at 1:50 pm yesterday.

The child was found in the parking lot on "Nikola Kovachev" Street in the city between two cars and next to it was a bottle of milk. A second-line police patrol and an Emergency Response Team were immediately sent to the site.

Doctors found a good general condition for the boy. It was placed at the Pediatrics Clinic at the University Hospital "St. George ". Representatives of the Department of Child Protection have been informed. The police officers have carried out an inspection of the place.

Under the leadership of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, the actions to establish the identity of the baby and the search for his parents or relatives continue. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

The boy has a height of 68 cm, dark hair and brown eyes. Dressed in blue polo shirt.

On tel. 032 / 932-002 in the working part of the Second RU - Plovdiv are received signals from the people who can assist the police in the case.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria