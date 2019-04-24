Abandoned 6-month-old baby Found in the Area of the Plovdiv Railway Station

A boy of obvious age 5-6 months has been abandoned in the area of ​​Central Railway Station in Plovdiv.

The signal was received on 112 at 1:50 pm yesterday.

The child was found in the parking lot on "Nikola Kovachev" Street in the city between two cars and next to it was a bottle of milk. A second-line police patrol and an Emergency Response Team were immediately sent to the site.

Doctors found a good general condition for the boy. It was placed at the Pediatrics Clinic at the University Hospital "St. George ". Representatives of the Department of Child Protection have been informed. The police officers have carried out an inspection of the place.

Under the leadership of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, the actions to establish the identity of the baby and the search for his parents or relatives continue. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

The boy has a height of 68 cm, dark hair and brown eyes. Dressed in blue polo shirt.

On tel. 032 / 932-002 in the working part of the Second RU - Plovdiv are received signals from the people who can assist the police in the case.