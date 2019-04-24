Scientists have Uncovered a Quake on Mars

For the first time, scientists managed to detect "marsquake" or move the tectonic plates on Mars, writes phys.org.
 
France's National Space Research Center has announced that the domed probe, called the Seismic Experiment for the Internal Structure (SEIS), has experienced a quake.

The probe has been on Mars since December, and its task and capabilities are to detect vibrations caused by weather, from asteroid strikes, and from the motions of the Mars. According to the space agency, SEIS has detected a "weak, but clearly seismic" quake. It was reported on April 6, with scientists still specifying its origin to be completely sure of the results.

The hope is to gather data from the activity inside Mars to find out more about the formation of the planet billions of years ago. "We wait for the first one
months of stress, "said Philip Longeon of the Institute of Physics in Paris.

And, according to Bruce Bannard, of the US NASA space agency, the first reported earthquake has begun a new discipline in science - Seismology on Mars.

