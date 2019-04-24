New Arrests after the Attacks in Sri Lanka, the Victims are Already over 350

Police in Sri Lanka say the victims of the attacks on Easter are already 359, AP reported. There are also more arrests - 18, with which suspects arrested turn 58, police spokeswoman Rouwan Gunesekaara said this morning.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister yesterday warned that several suspects armed with explosives are still at large.



Another senior government official said suicide attacks in churches, hotels and elsewhere were the work of Islamist fundamentalists, and they seem to be revenge for the carnage in New Zealand mosques last month.

The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for the attacks in Sri Lanka and has circulated pictures that the attackers claim to be showing. Prime Minister Ranil Vikrassingheh said investigators are still exploring where the bombers' foreign ties are stretching.