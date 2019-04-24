Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman Office Receives Highest UN Status Accreditation

April 24, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgarian Ombudswoman's office received the highest UN status "A" as national institution for the protection of human rights. The status obtained means that the Ombudswoman works in full compliance with the requirements of the UN Principles of Paris. Through it, the institution rceives the opportunity to participate and express its position in the meetings of all UN human rights committees as well as in the Human Rights Council, reports BNT.

Maya Manolova, national Ombudswoman: This of course enhances the good reputation of the institution on international and national level. This gives more weight to our recommendations because they are given by an institution that meets the highest standards. This will also make our work more effective in protecting human rights.

